Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA stock traded down $9.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.38. 660,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,835,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.96. The company has a market cap of $428.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVDA. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.77.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

