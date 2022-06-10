Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Has $276,000 Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,178,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.96. 9,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,741. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

