Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Has $949,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,639 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.25.

NYSE IQV traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.06. 4,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,677. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.57 and a 52 week high of $285.61.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.