Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,630. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.