Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.6% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.2% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after buying an additional 214,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $742,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.96.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $5.82 on Friday, hitting $178.18. The company had a trading volume of 357,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,769,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.00 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.43 and a 200-day moving average of $250.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.