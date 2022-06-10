Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST traded down $9.75 on Friday, reaching $462.30. 50,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,641,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $520.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $377.12 and a 12 month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

