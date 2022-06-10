Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $99.38

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $99.38 and last traded at $99.40, with a volume of 15336986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.96.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

