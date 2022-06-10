Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Shares Down 4.7%

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 886.50 ($11.11) and last traded at GBX 886.50 ($11.11). 293,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 521,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 930 ($11.65).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,610 ($20.18) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,006.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,190.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In other news, insider Teresa Colaianni purchased 8,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,122 ($14.06) per share, for a total transaction of £98,937.96 ($123,982.41). Also, insider Ian Carter purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,146 ($14.36) per share, for a total transaction of £99,702 ($124,939.85).

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 118 stores in the United Kingdom and 30 stores in the United States, as well as through six transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Analog Shift brands.

