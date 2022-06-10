WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $228.33 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a market capitalization of $228.33 million and $12.59 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00045596 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,881,470,141 coins and its circulating supply is 2,052,229,440 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.