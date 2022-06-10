WebSafety (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Shares of WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $1.00. WebSafety shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 41,299 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

About WebSafety (OTCMKTS:WBSI)

WebSafety Inc, a software company, develops mobile apps for Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The company's WebSafety app allows parents to monitor their children's mobile device activities that include downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, and curfew blocking.

