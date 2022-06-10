WebSafety (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Shares of WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $1.00. WebSafety shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 41,299 shares changing hands.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.
About WebSafety (OTCMKTS:WBSI)
