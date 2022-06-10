Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $50.72 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $284.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

