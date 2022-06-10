Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,283 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 75.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 243,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,134,998. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $79.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09. The stock has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

