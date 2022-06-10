Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 99 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 231.6% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,332. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.24.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.30%.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.