Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.77.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $8.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.02. The stock had a trading volume of 350,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,835,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.