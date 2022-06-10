Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Trading Down 2%

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.52 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.30). 510,152 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 217,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.50 ($0.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 10.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 21.90. The company has a market capitalization of £44.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42.

Get Wentworth Resources alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.16 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Wentworth Resources’s previous dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 5.35%. Wentworth Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 0.87%.

Wentworth Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wentworth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wentworth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.