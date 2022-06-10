West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 17,583 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 130.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,583 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 47,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 50,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.9% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 98,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 551,141 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $29,767,000 after purchasing an additional 54,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 195,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,717,210. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $212.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.