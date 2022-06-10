West Family Investments Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.77) to GBX 550 ($6.89) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.45) to GBX 525 ($6.58) in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.39) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($9.09) to GBX 735 ($9.21) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.89) to GBX 560 ($7.02) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.43.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.80. The company had a trading volume of 44,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,398. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $38.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. Research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

