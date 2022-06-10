West Family Investments Inc. Has $730,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,381 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.85. The stock had a trading volume of 41,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,393. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $180.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

