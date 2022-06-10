West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of WFG stock opened at C$112.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of C$10.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$114.41. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$82.09 and a 1-year high of C$130.13.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$12.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$12.63 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 15.0900005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$126.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a C$190.00 price objective on West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$158.60.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

