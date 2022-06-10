Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $16.39 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 62,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,177,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $61,208,000 after purchasing an additional 55,915 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $4,844,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.83. 329,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,717,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

