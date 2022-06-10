Westside Investment Management Inc. Has $508.99 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Westside Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.2% of Westside Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $508,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Amgen by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,135,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,349,000 after purchasing an additional 412,337 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 197,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.00. The stock had a trading volume of 81,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,107. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.57. The stock has a market cap of $128.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

