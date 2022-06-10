Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 364 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Westside Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $131,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,808. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $80.40 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day moving average of $100.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

