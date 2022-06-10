Westside Investment Management Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 686 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 205,650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $217,327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,465 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,244 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $28.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $691.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,092,780. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $593.50 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $857.33 and a 200-day moving average of $929.16. The stock has a market cap of $715.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $903.00.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

