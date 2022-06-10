Wilder World (WILD) Trading Down 6.5% This Week

Wilder World (WILD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Wilder World coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000913 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wilder World has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $23.68 million and $767,191.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wilder World alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,094.03 or 0.99996646 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031034 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

WILD is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,201,859 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wilder World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wilder World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.