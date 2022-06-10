Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “With U.S. natural gas demand projected to grow significantly in the long term, The Williams Companies seems to be well positioned to capitalize on the same owing to its impressive portfolio of large-scale value creating projects. The firm’s attractive exposure to the nation's natural gas supply growth also bodes well for the energy infrastructure provider. Williams’ thriving deepwater transportation business and its attractive dividend yield are other positives. However, the company's high leverage metrics restricts its financial flexibility. The closure of the Constitution Pipeline project is also a cause of concern. Further, exposure to volume-driven nonregulated business can limit the company’s earnings. Consequently, the energy infrastructure warrants a cautious stance from investors for the time being.”

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WMB. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.86.

NYSE WMB opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.48. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after buying an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after buying an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.