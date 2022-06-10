Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.56. Approximately 11,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 24,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%.
About Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCP)
Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFCP)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.