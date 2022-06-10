Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.56. Approximately 11,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 24,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wintrust Financial stock. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCP Get Rating ) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCP)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

