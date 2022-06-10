Wolves of Wall Street Price Hits $7.21 on Exchanges (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market capitalization of $65,897.98 and approximately $29.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for $7.21 or 0.00024701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,175.64 or 0.99991479 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002071 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 27,579 coins and its circulating supply is 9,143 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

