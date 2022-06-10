Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Buys 630 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,056 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.69. 342,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,554,608. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52. The company has a market cap of $180.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,045 shares of company stock worth $874,473. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

