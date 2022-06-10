Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Purchases 836 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $228,450,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 109.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,309,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,223,000 after acquiring an additional 684,810 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $635,207,000 after acquiring an additional 581,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,892,000 after acquiring an additional 544,288 shares during the last quarter.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.45. 26,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.82 and its 200 day moving average is $136.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.64 and a 1 year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

