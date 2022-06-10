Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.52.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.25.

Illinois Tool Works Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.