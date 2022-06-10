X-CASH (XCASH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $619.00

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 20.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $619.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get X-CASH alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-CASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-CASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.