Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI)’s share price traded up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.52 and last traded at $5.52. 1,081,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 28,734,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 130,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 536,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

