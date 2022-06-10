Ycash (YEC) Price Up 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ycash (YEC) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $470.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.0827 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00301714 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00074293 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00062517 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,530,084 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.