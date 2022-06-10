Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.12)-$(0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $399.3-$403.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $406.12 million.Yext also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.06)-$(0.05) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.29.

YEXT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.63. 2,907,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.49. Yext has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $15.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $76,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 16,069 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $105,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,875 shares of company stock valued at $420,298. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 18.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 103.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

