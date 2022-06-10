Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX) to Post $1.01 EPS

Analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.06. Axos Financial reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 32.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ AX traded down $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,033. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Axos Financial (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

