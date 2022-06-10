Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $322.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) will report sales of $322.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $334.90 million. RPC posted sales of $188.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Sunday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of RPC stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $8.82. 1,317,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,811. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 1.52. RPC has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $4,125,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $4,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,074,056 shares of company stock worth $57,525,932. Company insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $1,014,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in RPC by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 130,504 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in RPC by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 66,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 34,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in RPC by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

