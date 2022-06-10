Zacks: Analysts Expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.39 billion. Arko posted sales of $1.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full year sales of $8.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $9.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

ARKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arko in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Arko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Arko in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Arko stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.38. 17,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,636. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Arko’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

