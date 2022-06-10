Zacks: Analysts Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.64 Million

Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) to post $7.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $10.07 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $1.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 521.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $40.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.88 million to $49.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $141.15 million, with estimates ranging from $66.72 million to $222.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a negative net margin of 3,281.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.64.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.05. 1,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,654. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 0.87. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $61.58 and a 12 month high of $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

