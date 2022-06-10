Zacks: Analysts Expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $594.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) will report sales of $594.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $473.00 million and the highest is $789.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $343.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NYSE CRK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.06. 2,187,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,123. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $22.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

