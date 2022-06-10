Zacks: Analysts Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. GameStop posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.63). GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.09. 2,887,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,969. GameStop has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $255.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of -1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other GameStop news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Cohen bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 7.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 17.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,366,000 after acquiring an additional 50,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

