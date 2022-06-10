Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Kimco Realty reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kimco Realty.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.81. 178,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,787,579. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 92,853 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,534 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 58,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

