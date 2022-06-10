Zacks: Analysts Expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.70 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) will post sales of $101.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.50 million. Magnachip Semiconductor reported sales of $113.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year sales of $454.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $459.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $627.50 million, with estimates ranging from $605.00 million to $650.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magnachip Semiconductor.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $104.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

MX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 597,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after buying an additional 413,955 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,204,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after purchasing an additional 367,983 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after purchasing an additional 293,463 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 507,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 281,323 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MX traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,897. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The stock has a market cap of $834.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.