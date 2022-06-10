Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Genpact reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 9,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.64%.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.