Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGTA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. 918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,101. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $12.18.

About Magenta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.