Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTAGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGTA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.36. 918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,101. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. Magenta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $12.18.

About Magenta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplants to patients with blood cancers, genetic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. It develops MGTA-117, an anti-CD117 antibody that targets hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and genetically mutated stem cells that cause acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, which is under Phase I/II clinical trial; CD45-antibody drug conjugate that targets HSCs and immune cells, which is in investigational new drug application enabling studies for potential use as a single-agent in autoimmune diseases and hematology-oncology transplants; and MGTA-145 that is in Phase II clinical trial for use in autologous and allogeneic transplants.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.