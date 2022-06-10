Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) to post $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Main Street Capital reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.19. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. The business had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of MAIN traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,599. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.09%.

In other news, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $2,123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $2,122,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 516.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 155,303 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 234.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 179,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 125,787 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 113,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 26.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,613,000 after purchasing an additional 109,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.