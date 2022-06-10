Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Post $0.43 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.46. Ares Capital reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $1,006,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Enstar Group LTD increased its stake in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,337 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $36,527,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Ares Capital by 191.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,568 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Ares Capital by 147.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,768,000 after acquiring an additional 989,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 4,675.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after acquiring an additional 895,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $19.08. 105,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,162,491. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

