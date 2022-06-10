Zacks: Brokerages Expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.51. Astec Industries reported earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.56 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

ASTE traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. 83,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 78.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.49. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 226,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 30,725 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 977,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,032,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astec Industries (ASTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.