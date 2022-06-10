Zacks: Brokerages Expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $886.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) will announce $886.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $877.00 million and the highest is $901.00 million. OneMain posted sales of $708.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.23 per share, for a total transaction of $40,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,064,890.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.64 per share, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,167,591.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in OneMain by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 470,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,329,000 after acquiring an additional 92,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OneMain stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,569,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,970. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.69. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average is $48.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

