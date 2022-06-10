Zacks Investment Management Has $63.94 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of Crown Castle International worth $63,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.24. 16,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,501. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.31. The stock has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

