Zacks Investment Management Sells 12,491 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,491 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $26,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.84.

INTU traded down $20.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $380.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.77. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.